Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following of 1.3 million on photo-sharing platform Instagram by debuting in a Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abar, and produced by Joel Daniel. The Anarkali of Haryana will be seen sharing the stage with some of the famous stars of the Hindi soap opera industry such as Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav of Kasuti Zindagi Ki. On October 31, 2018, Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram shared her Bollywood debut Dosti Ke side Effects poster. In the poster, Sapna Choudhary looks hot in a yellow off-shoulder frilled top with black pants as she poses with co-star and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Anju Jadhav, Zuber Khan, and Vikrant Anand.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in seconds. Some of the famous songs of the ace dancer are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Aaja Tere Laad Ladau, Badli Badli Laage, Patla Dupatta Tera among others. Haryanvi sensation made her Marathi debut with Mar Tu Shikka song. Choudhary looked stunning as a Marathi Mulgi in the video. Take a look at the breathtaking dance moves of dancer Sapna Choudhary from her latest dance song.

