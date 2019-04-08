Sapna Choudhary song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: Sapna Choudhary who is loved by all, is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. The song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 401 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable!

Sapna Choudhary song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: The ever so gorgeous Sapna Choudhary who is the heart and soul of Haryana has once again taken the internet by storm with her dance-worthy item number Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The song has been crooned by DC madana, penned by Veer Shaiya and stars Sapna Choudhary in the lead role. The viral song Teri Aakhya Ka yo Kajal from the album Suit Tera Patla Vol 2 has crossed 401 million views on Youtube and the count still seems unstoppable!

Sapna recently also made her big Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side effects opposite Soap opera stars Zuber K Khan and Anju Jadhav but unfortunately, the movie didn’t do well at the box office. However, the songs from the movie such as Tring Tring, Phatee Phad De, Mood Bana Lo, and many such other songs which have crossed millions of views and are being ranked as number one party anthem songs.

Take a look at her top songs here:

Talking about her sog Tring Tring from Dosti Ke Side Effects it has crossed 5.4 million views on YouTube. Crooned and penned by Aaniya Sayyed, the song has been directed by Hadi Ali Abrar and produced by Joyal Daniel.

Watch full song here:

Some of the other songs of Sapna Choudhary are Maina Haryanvi, Love Bite, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Tere Thumke, Marjani, Hatt JA tAu, Chhori Bindass, Ignore, Badli Badli Laage, Thada Bhartar, Mera Chand, Ghunghat, Lat Lag Jayegi, Chetak, English Medium, Rotiya Ke Tote, Bandook Chalegi, Solid Body, Tere Thumke, and many other such songs.

Watch some of her top songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More