Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi Sensation will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut this year in Dosti Ke Side Effects. The movie is set to release on February 28, 2019 and will star soap opera actors Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand in lead roles. Recently, a new song from the movie has been released- Phatte Phad De which has gangrened 90k views in just a year.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: The heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary has once again taken the Internet by storm with her latest pictures and promotion shoots. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest promotion shoot of her movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this February and will star soap opera actors- Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand in lead roles. The Haryanvi sensation is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country after starring in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss. And since then she is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary will have one amazing year with back to back movie shoots, songs, and television shows. Currently, Sapna is promoting her Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side effects and after this will also star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram where she will play the role of a typical bahu. Some of her latest tracks from the movie Dosti Ke Side Effects are- Phatte Phad Diye and Tring Tring which has garnered more than 4 million views in a short span of time.

Watch her songs here:

Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Choudhary in a dress here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More