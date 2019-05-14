Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Sapna Choudhary is raising the oomph quotient on social media with her glamorous avatar. In her latest photos, Sapna is seen looking gorgeous in a golden frill blouse and denim shorts. Take a look at her photos from the event here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: The heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary need no introduction be it her item songs or her sexy photoshoots, Sapna Choudhary is here to win hearts. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sapna Choudhary shared a series of photos dressed in a frill golden lehenga which she later on paired up with denim shorts. The post has already gone viral on the internet and has crossed 55k likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Showing off her curvaceous figure and her tattoo on the back, Haryanvi sensation has captioned the post as If you smile when no one around, you really mean it.

One of the best dancers in the country, Sapna Choudhary has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry with her chartbusters songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tring Tring, Maina Haryanvi, Love Bite, Ignore Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more. The diva is having one great year with making her Bollywood debut to starring opposite BJP candidate Daler Mehndi in her latest Punjabi track- Bawli Tared. Sapna has surely left a mark in the industry.

Sapna Chaudhary made her Bollywood debut back in February with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, and Vikrant but the movie didn’t do quite well at the box office. However, the songs from the movie such as Tring Tring and many more are the chartbuster songs of the year.

Without any further delay, take a look at her sexy photo here:

Isn’t she a sight for sore eyes? Well, that’s not all Sapna Choudhary is an internet sensation with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram and soon will be a part of the 2 million club followers. The Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary on the work front is currently shooting for her Haryanvi television show and starring in stage shows.

