Sapna Choudhary is one of the best known personalitied of Haryana. The gorgeous lady who set the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and now Tring Tring, made us all fall in love with her more by fluanting her sensuous expressions in the super hit song titled Chhori Bindass.

After making us all groove on Tring Tring, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make us all fall in love with her more by making her debut in Bollywood movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. The gorgeous lady who is famously known as the Anarkali of Haryana, is also one of the best and bankable divas of Instagram. The stunning Internet sensation, who made us all go crazy in her latest Instagram post. The Haryanvi sensation, apart from Hindi movie will also feature in her mother, Neelam Choudhary’s debut film titled Chachi Ram Ram.

Well, Sapna Choudhary and her work is always a talk of the town. Be it her Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Daud Ki Chori, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Mera Chand or the latest one to set the YouTube on fire, Tring Tring, Choudhary has never disappointed her fans. Talking about her super hit song, Sapna simply set the Internet ablaze by flaunting her sultry dance moves in Chhori Bindass which is sng by Aakash Akki and Annu Kadyan. Written by Aryan Mittaliya, Sapna Choudhary’s song crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary super hit song, take a sneak peek to the video here:

The stunning Haryanvi diva, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photo from the Bhopal event. In a blue coloured suit, she is seen setting the stage on fire with her dance moves and sensuous expressions. Take a look at the picture that has garnered over 95k likes on Instagram.

