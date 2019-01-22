Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi which has been crooned by Somvir Kathurwal and penned by Naveen Vishu BAba. The song has been directed by Kuldeep Rathee and Produced by Rajesh Gupta. Watch the song inside

Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary has once again set the internet on fire with her song Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi which in a span of just 2 days has garnered 800k views and the count seems unstoppable. The song Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi has been crooned by Somvir Kathurwal and the lyrics have been penned by Naveen Vishu Baba. In the song, Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a sleeveless black kurta pyjama and pink duppata, and oh boy! we have to say she looks stunning as ever with her typical Haryanvi look. She has complemented her attire with kohled eyes, pink lipstick and curly hair.

The song Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi has been directed by Kuldeep Rathee, produced by Rajesh Gupta and bankrolled under the banner NAV Haryanvi. Currently, the song is on number 7 and is trending worldwide! Take a look at the music video here starring Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary.

Recently, Sapna also took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song Tring Tring from her Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side effects, the post has garnered millions of views and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for the upcoming song! Take a look at some of her other songs here:

