Sapna Choudhary Daler Mehndi song Bawli Tared: Sapna Choudhary and Punjabi folk singer Daler Mehendi recently collaborated for a new project titled Bawli Tared. The song which features Sapna Choudhary and Daler Mehndi in all ethnic ensembles has crossed 1 million views on Youtube and even the celebrities and fans are going crazy over this party song! One such celebrity is the big B aka Amitabh Bachchan who wrote Wah Kya Baat Hai, Paaji tussi taan Kamaal kardete ve (wow what a song! the song is pretty awesome). The song has been crooned by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary, penned by Krishna Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi and music has been given by the lyricist Daler Mehndi.

On the work front, Daler Mehndi about a few days back joined BJP as a contestant in the presence of BJP Northwest Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Union Minister Vijay Goel. On the other hand, Sapna Chouhdry was also in headlines over the controversy of which party she is planning to join, there were speculations that the Haryanvi singer was earlier planning to join congress then BJP but the star has now denied any such news. However, about a day back or so she was spotted in a BJP rally supporting Manoj Tiwari during his campaigns. Even Manoj Tiwari in an interview said that Sapna Choudhary was planning to join BJP.

Sapna Choudhary is surely having one great year with making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera stars- Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant to now making her Punjabi song debut, Sapna has surely achieved a lot in a span of a few years and has even managed to even garner a massive fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram.

See full video here:

Check Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction here:

wah … kyaa baat hai .. !!!🙏🙏🙏🙏 paaji tussi taan kamaal kar ditta ve https://t.co/Pu6CdL4IRU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2019

Looking and sounding awesome paaji 👏. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 26, 2019

Some of the other songs of Sapna Choudhary are- Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Tring Tring and many more.

