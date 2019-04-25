The much-awaited song of Sapna Choudhary and Daler Mehndi titled Bawli Tared is finally out. Sung by the duo, the energetic dance number is a must-watch and is a treat for not just ears but also eyes. Sharing a photo with Sapna on his Instagram account, Daler Mehndi had earlier revealed that he has styled Sapna for the music video.

When two incredible artists come together, magic is bound to happen. The Pride of Haryana Sapna Choudhary, who is known to set the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves and energetic performances, has joined hands with Daler Mehndi to deliver a power-packed song titled Bawli Tared. After raising excitement among the fans with the exciting annoucement, the makers of the song have released the song today and it is absolute must-watch.

With Daler Mehndi’s Haryanvi vocals, Sapna Choudhary’s glamorous dance moves and playful expressions, colourful sets and a foot-tapping soundtrack, the song is sure to leave you excited and make you hit the dance floor. The scale and production of the song are grand and the song is not just a treat to the ears but also the eyes.

Sung by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary, the song has also been composed and penned by the former. Krishna Bhardwaj has also penned the lyrics with Daler Mehndi. Meanwhile, the video has been directed by Sumit Bharadwaj. Released on the official YouTube channel of T-Series, the song is set to emerge as the party chartbuster of the year in Haryana.

In the song, Sapna Choudhary can be sporting three different ethnic looks- A pink suit with mint statement earrings, a green embellished suit with a pink neckpiece and a black indo-western outfit with the multi-coloured neck piece. Earlier, Daler Mehndi had revealed that he gave a makeover to Sapna Choudhary for the song and it is him who has styled her for the music video. Rose to fame with her stage dance performances on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna Choudhary has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry as well as the heart of fans.

She became a household name with her successful stint in a controversial stint in Bigg Boss 11. Since then, she has climbed up the ladder of popularity and have built a massive fanbase. The dancer turned actor recently made her acting debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effectss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App