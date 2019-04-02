One of the most popular artists these days, Sapna Choudhary is planning a big surprise for fans. The diva has collaborated with successful Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi for her upcoming song. The track is going to release soon and the Haryanvi sensation has shared the news on social media too. The poster showcasing Sapna Choudhary and Daler Mehndi is sure to double the anticipation in you!

Sapna Choudhary is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite! The diva is popular for her dance, music, and acting. With immense hard-work and dedication, the actor has reached peaks of success. People from every age bar enjoy her peppy tracks and groove on her songs. Sapna Choudhary has delivered many superhits songs and is continuing to win hearts with her music. Be it her sexy moves in Haryanvi item songs or her hot and happening Instagram updates, she never fails to sweep fans off their feet.

Sapna Choudhary is all set to come back with a bang. The diva is soon going to surprise her fans as she has collaborated with Daler Mehndi for her upcoming project. Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi will be featuring in a Sapna Choudhary song. Titled as Babali Tared, the song is sung by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary themselves and is penned by Daler Mehndi and Krishna Bhardwaj. This song will mark the first collaboration of these two singers and their peppy track is going to win hearts all over. Directed by Sumit Bhardwaj, the song is soon going to release! A poster released by the makers is doing round on the internet that showcases Sapna Choudhary and Daler Mehndi in an ethnic avatar. Take a look!

While the diva looks gorgeous in a pink palazzo set, Daler Mehndi looks dapper in his own ways! This hit teaming up of regional stars is definitely going to create a buzz on the internet. Sapna Choudhary is also emerging as a social media star as she keeps on sharing stunning photos on her official Instagram timeline. Sapna Choudhary has given many super hit songs to the audience including Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, English Medium, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chale, Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi, Ghungaat, Theke Aali, Tere Thumke and Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More