Sapna Chaudhary, the super energetic dancer from Haryana is one of the most influential dancers in the Haryanvi industry. Sapna Chaudhary's performance on stage has made even aged get on to tap their feet. Check out this latest video where a child is seen challenging Sapna's performance on stage.

Haryanvi super sensational dancing star Sapna Chaudhary’s one of the videos that she had shared on her Instagram account has created a buzz in the media today. The item queen has awestruck all her fans across the world with her energetic and electrifying dance moves. In the video that is going viral on the internet, Sapna Choudhary is seen performing on one of her dance numbers. And soon in between, a child gets up on stage to challenge the steps of the ace dancer.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most influential dancers in the Haryanvi industry and it is obvious that seeing her performing on stage people tend to let loose and start tapping their feet. And this child shows that Sapna Choudhary is not only popular among the adults but also the little stars who love her performances. Sapna’s performance on the Haryanvi song ‘Dekh Ke N Fitting Tere Suit Salwar Ki’ is tremendously watched by people all over the world and it has garnered a lot of views.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary’s latest video Superstar is a must watch for all her fans and it is really overwhelming to let you know that the dancing diva is all set to debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Side effects of friendship. Check out Sapna Choudhary’s video with the boy here.

ALSO READ: Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3’s teaser out, see video

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey romances Nirhua in a barn, Watch viral video!

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s dance on Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhyaa Ka Yo Kajal’ with a little fan is just awe! Watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More