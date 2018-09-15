Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal Haryanvi Video Song: Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is surely a stunner. Ever since her bold and energetic performance on the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal went on air on the social channel Youtube, the dance video has been searched by millions of people. And creating a record, the video has been watched by 263 million viewers to date. Check out the video.

Sapna Choudary’s dance video garners 263 million views. Is this true? Oh yes, it is, the Haryanvi sensation has proved it that she is one of the most talented and popular stars in the Haryanvi industry today. The dancer has been giving stunning performances onscreen with many Haryanvi superstars and her chemistry has set the TV screens of her fans across the world ablaze. The dancer has also won hearts after starring in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

In the video that has managed to attract a phenomenal number of viewers since the time it went on air, Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez where she is looking like a normal lady. However, her performance is indeed a stunner to all the people who have clicked on the video. If you want to see how this video has engrossed so many viewers, then click on the video link given here.

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal dance video by Sapna Choudhary:

