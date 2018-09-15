Sapna Choudary’s dance video garners 263 million views. Is this true? Oh yes, it is, the Haryanvi sensation has proved it that she is one of the most talented and popular stars in the Haryanvi industry today. The dancer has been giving stunning performances onscreen with many Haryanvi superstars and her chemistry has set the TV screens of her fans across the world ablaze. The dancer has also won hearts after starring in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.
ALSO READ: Akshara Singh is looking angelic in her latest Instagram post, see photo
In the video that has managed to attract a phenomenal number of viewers since the time it went on air, Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez where she is looking like a normal lady. However, her performance is indeed a stunner to all the people who have clicked on the video. If you want to see how this video has engrossed so many viewers, then click on the video link given here.
ALSO READ: Bhojpuri item queen Sambhavna Seth’s latest Instagram post will leave you breathless, see photos
Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal dance video by Sapna Choudhary:
CHECK OUT MORE HOT VIDEOS:
4 responses to “What! Sapna Choudhary’s dance on Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal garners more than 250 million viewers on Youtube, lets watch it!”
Leave a Reply
Thank you sapna jee
Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is my favourite song
Sapna Choudhary, you look absolutely graceful in Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal. I can’t wait for your next song already!
What a sizzling and energetic performance by dear Sapna Choudhary on my favorite Haryanvi song Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal! Superb!