Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary's performance with superstar Daler Mehendi has recently gone viral on the internet. The sizzling dancer has a number of followers from all over the world. Sapna Choudhary will soon be seen in Bollywood. Check out the videos here.

Haryanvi dancing star Sapna Choudhary has been a sensation on the internet for her mind-blowing stage performances. The sizzling dancer has always managed to awestruck her fans with all her outings onscreen and as well as during live performances onstage. Sapna Choudhary is one of the most desired dancers in Haryana who is on the rise these days and is now popular worldwide.

The dancer had also featured in Salman Khan’s most controversial show Big Boss, she did not win the show, however, won million hearts. Sapna Choudhary these days is a social media sensation whose videos are going viral. One of the videos of the ace dancer went viral recently where she is seen shaking her legs with the popular Daler Mehendi on the Haryanvi song of Sapna’s ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ which has also garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

