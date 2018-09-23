Sapna Choudhary is one of the most influential dancers in the Haryanvi industry and whenever this super energetic dancing sensation is on stage, audiences go wild. Check out her latest video Superstar and the video song 'Teri Aakhyaa Ka Yo Kajal'where she shakes her legs with one of her little fans.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary’s dance is one of the most energetic that send an electric signal to the body and mind of the person that watches her perform. If you are not a fan, you will soon become one after watching her on screen or on stage. The superstar has recently launched her latest Haryanvi video song titled Superstar, which has already attracted a number of viewers on Youtube.

The sensational dancer has made some of the most amazing videos that will awestruck viewers from across the world. Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ has garnered more than 100 million views on Youtube. And talking about one of her video recording, where she is seen performing with a little teenage girl following in her footsteps, it is truly amazing to watch the video.

Check out the video and Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Superstar here:

