Sapna Choudhary dance video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star Sapna Choudhary made her fans go gaga with her yet another Tik Tok video. The stunning lady in the video is seen lip-syncing the famous 90's song titled kab le ke aaoge baraat yeh Kaho na. If you missed watching Dosti Ke Side Effects actor's video, take a look at it here:

Sapna Choudhary dance video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame Sapna Choudhary, is one of the most famous Internet sensations. The gorgeous diva who made her Bollywood debut with Dosti ke Side Effects in February, set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves on songs like Chetak, Daud Ki Chorri, Kala Dora, Maina Haryanvi and Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Not just that, she is also popular for her singing and acting talent in Haryanvi entertainment industry.

In a royal blue coloured suit with silver dangle earrings, Sapna Choudhary’s kab le ke aaoge baraat yeh Kaho na simply made her fans fall in love with her. The beauty who stays quite popular on the photo-sharing app, Sapna Choudhary’s expression and excitement to see her groom, has definitely won millions of hearts. This is not the first time that Sapna Choudhary’s Tik Tok videos have gone viral on social media. If you missed watching these videos of Sapna Choudhary which has garnered over 8k likes, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss and Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects, is all set to entertain her Haryana audience with Chachi Ram Ram. The movie which is made under the banners of Sapna’s production, will also star her mother Neelam Choudhary.

