Sapna Choudhary dance video: Pop sensation and Haryanvi dance queen Sapna Choudhary’s latest dance video has created a buzz on the internet. The video is trending the charts as Sapna Choudhary is performing in front of thousands of her fans and WWE wrestler The Great Khali. The video shows Sapna Choudhary shaking her leg in a wrestling ring along with the wrestler, who was sitting on the corner of the ring. The video has taken the internet by storm as it has garnered hundreds of likes and the comments section has been flooded with lovely comments and compliments.

Sapna Choudhary and Khali can be seen moving dancing on the latest Haryanvi song Mera Chand. The Haryanvi singer and dancer has a huge fan following across the country and her dance videos and stage performances are lauded by millions. Sapna Choudhary has delivered super hit songs with millions of views like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more.

She was also a participant of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. A report claims that Sapna Chaudhary has been one of the most searched personalities on the Internet.

