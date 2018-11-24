Sapna Choudhary dance videos: Sapna Choudhary's dance videos and stage performances have garnered a lot of praise and she is one of the most popular artists among the audience. Her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, and Chhori Bindass are a big hit with millions of views on YouTube.

Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary, who can melt anyone heart with her flawless moves, has a huge fan following across the country. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos and stage performances have garnered a lot of praise and she is one of the most popular artists among the audience. According to a report, Sapna Chaudhary has been one of the most searched personalities on the Internet as her most of the songs are super hit. Sapna Choudhary has delivered blockbuster hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to step into Bollywood with her upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. Sapna Choudhary had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, which gave a milage to her career and brought end number of projects under her belt including Haryanvi comedy show Chachi Ram Ram.

Sapna Choudhry’s dance songs and high-voltage beats can make anyone shake their leg. Haryanvi diva’s all songs are a big hit on Youtube as they are viewed by Millions. For Haryanvi Music lovers and Sapna Choudhry fans, here are 10 dance crazy songs of Haryanvi sensation.

