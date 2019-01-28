Having rose to fame with songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna Choudhary is no less than a superstar. On January 28, a video has gone viral in which Sapna can be seen dancing with Salman Khan on the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the video, Akshay Kumar can also be dancing with the duo. High on entertainment, the video is going viral on the fan clubs of Sapna Choudhary.

With her energetic dance moves and mesmerising charm, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has emerged as one of the most sought-after and loved celebrities in India. Rose to fame with songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Daud Ki Chhori, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more, Sapna is known to drive fans crazy with her dance moves. However, it was her stint in Bigg Boss season 11 that garnered her massive popularity due to her humble nature and girl-next-door image.

On January 28, Monday, a video of Sapna Choudhary has gone viral on social media from the sets of Bigg Boss. In the video, Sapna can be seen dancing with Salman Khan on the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Along with Sapna and Salman, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar can also be seen amping up the entertainment quotient to entertain the fans.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Touted as a phenomenal dancer, Sapna is no less than a sensation on social media. Whenever her new song releases or she shares her new photos or videos on her official Instagram account, it receives a lot of love and appreciation on social media reflecting her craze among the fans.

After years of experience in the entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Scheduled to hit the theatres on February 8, the film also stars Zuber Khan and Vikrant Anand.

Take a glimpse at Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram account-

