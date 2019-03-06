Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary's chartbuster song titled English Medium has crossed 158 million views on YouTube. The song which is sung by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti, feature Vickky Kajla apart from Sapna Choudhary. Well, Sapna Choudhary in the song is as always seen flaunting her dance moves in her Haryanvi avatar.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most famous and talented divas of Haryanvi entertainment industry. The stunning diva who recently made her acting debut in Bollywood industry with Dosti Ke Side Effects, set the YouTube on fire with her alluring dance moves in songs like Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Well, that’s not it! Her dance songs from albums as well as movies are proof that the lady is a born entertainer who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her videos.

Talking about her latest superhit song, Sapna Choudhary apart from Teri Aakhya Ka Kajal has song like English Medium under her chartbuster list. Well, it is not surprising to know that the song has crossed over 158 million views on YouTube. Sung by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti, English Medium featuring Sapna Chaudhary and Vickky Kajla is directed by Vijay Varma and written by Raju Gudha. Presented by Sontek Haryanvi, the lady as always is seen flaunting her dance moves in super hit Haryanvi song, English Medium. If you missed watching this latest YouTube video of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her other projects, Sapna Choudhary will be seen essaying the role of main protangonist in Haryanvi movie titled Chachi Ram Ram featuring Neelam Choudhary (Sapna Choudhary’s real life mother). Not just that, she will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s Bawri Tared.

