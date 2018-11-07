Sapna Choudhary gets 'Desi Queen' tattooed on her sexy back: In one of her photographs, the dancing sensation has also posted the inside photograph of the tattoo studio. Her latest photo has gone viral on social media. The Instagram post garnered 2,616 likes instantly. However, the identity of the tattoo artist hasn't been known yet.

Apart from Sapna, there are several Bollywood celebrities who have reflected their personalities through tattoos. While a glorious winged sword and a cherubic angel are inked on Kangana Ranaut's body, Deepika Padukone has tattooed a flower on the back of her neck. In a similar manner, Bollywood belle Alia Bhatt had tattooed Patakha (firecracker) off her back neck. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti has her name inked on her back in Tamil.

Apart from Sapna, there are several Bollywood celebrities who have reflected their personalities through tattoos. While a glorious winged sword and a cherubic angel are inked on Kangana Ranaut’s body, Deepika Padukone has tattooed a flower on the back of her neck. In a similar manner, Bollywood belle Alia Bhatt had tattooed Patakha (firecracker) off her back neck. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti has her name inked on her back in Tamil.

