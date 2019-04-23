Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is soon going to treat fans with another super hit song Bawli Tared which will mark her first collaboration with popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. Penned by the Bolo Ta Ra Ra singer himself, the song will bring to you a completely different Sapna Choudhary. The desi girl will take on the glamorous avatar and rock the song.

One of the most popular celebrities Sapna Choudhary keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and sexy avatars. Be it her superb dance performances or her stunning Instagram profile, the diva never fails to astonish fans. Until now, Sapna Choudhary has given many super hit songs to the audience which are still heard and grooved on in the parties. Gearing up to bring more superhit peppy tracks, Sapna Choudhary is working really hard these days.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is soon going to treat fans with another super hit song Bawli Tared which will mark her first collaboration with popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. Multipying her fanbase by these celebrity collaborations, Sapna Choudhary has gained massive popularity. The song is scheduled to release on April 25 and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Penned by the Bolo Ta Ra Ra singer himself, the song will bring to you a completely different Sapna Choudhary. The desi girl will take on the glamorous avatar and rock the song.

In the latest post by Daler Mehndi, he has mentioned that this look of Sapna Choudhary is gifted and designed by him only. Along with that, he has shared a picture of them posing together and Sapna Choudhary looks absolutely stunning. Take a look!

The song Bawli Tared is bankrolled by Pawan Chawla and the video of the song is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj. He took to his official Instagram account to update fans about his latest song and even told fans that this look of Sapna Choudhary is made over and styled by him.

Even the Anarkali of Haryana took to her official Instagram account to post and announce the date of release of her latest upcoming track. She greeted fans saying Ram Ram and announced that the next music video Bawli Tared will be releasing on April 25, bringing together a touch of Haryanvi with Punjabi.

Since then, fans have flooded the comment section showering good luck wishes. The diva will sizzle in different stunning attires in the video.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App