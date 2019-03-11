Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with her fans. Well, Sapna Choudhary's latest song titled Ghunghat, has crossed 10 million views on YouTube within 10 months of its release. Thanking her fans for the love and support, Sapna Choudhary shared her excitement via Instagram story.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most bankable divas of Haryanvi entertainment industry. The gorgeous diva who stole millions of hearts with her amazing and sultry dance performance in songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chorri, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Rotiya Ke Tote. The stunning lady has transformed into a desi diva and her Instagram photos are a proof of it. She infact took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news of her latest Haryanvi song titled Ghunghat, crossing 10 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary, Naveen Naru starrer Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi sung by Somvir Kathurwal and written by Naveen Vishu Baba is helmed by Kuldeep Rathee and bankrolled by Rajesh Gupta under the banners of Team Fol Colors. Well, Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi which was released on January 21, this year, has crossed over 10,095,565 views on YouTube. The gorgeous diva in the song is seen dancing to the beats of her yet another chart buster. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary’s super hit song on YouTube, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram starring Neelam Choudhary (mother of Sapna Choudhary). Dosti Ke Side Effects lady will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s upcoming Haryanvi song.

