After giving YouTube hits like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and Maina Haryanvi, Sapna Choudhary's Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi song is all set to hit the video-sharing app on fire. The song which was released in January, this year, also stars Naveen Naru as the love internet of the Haryanvi sensation.

Sapna Choudhary songs: One of the most talented and bankable ladies of Haryanvi entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary leaves no stone unturned when it comes impressing us with her sultry dance moves. The stunning diva stays active on social media to give updates to her huge fan following about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to inform her fans about the teaser of her upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. She even shared a song poster of Bawli Tared with Daler Mehndi in which she was seen donning in pastel green and pink coloured lehenga choli.

The stunning lady who began her career by performing on stage in Haryana. From giving us songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chhori, Sapna Choudhary became a star of the Northern state where she is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana. One of the blockbuster song, Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi was released back in January, this year. Even before the song could hit YouTube, it became famous due to stills from the track being shared by the fan pages on Instagram. Sung by Somvir Kathurwal, Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi is all set to hit 13 million views any day soon. We are sure you must have watched Sapna Choudhary’s Ghunghat song, take a look at the video here:

Earlier, there were reports that Sapna Choudhary’s blockbuster song titled Mera Chand will be having its second part as Mera Chand 2 but it was surprising to watch the Haryanvi sensation share screens with Naveen Naru in the song Ghaunghat which is written by Naveen Vishu Baba. In the meanwhile, take a sneak peek into the song video of Sapna Choudhary’s Mera Chand that has crossed over 140 million views on YouTube:

Talking about her upcoming projects, apart from Daler Mehndi’s track Bawli Tared, she will be featuring in a Haryanvi movie that is likely to hit the theatres by the mid of 2019. She currently is enjoying the success of her Bollywood debut movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects in Haryana.

