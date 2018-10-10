Talking about the pictures which Sapna Choudhary has been uploading on her official Instagram profile, she can be seen posing in a light green kurta with blue dupatta and a gun in her hand, Sapna looks like the female version of Dabbang. Her picture has already garnered thousands of likes and is jampacked with compliments and appreciations from all over the country. Take a look at how Sapna Chaudhary is rocking her new avatar.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary looks like the female version of Dabbang, see photo

One of the most bankable singing and dancing sensation of the Haryanvi industry, Sapna Choudhary has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her sultry expressions. She has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The former Bigg Boss contestant and the very famous controversy queen is making her followers go crazy with her exquisite photos all over again.

Talking about the pictures which Sapna Choudhary has been uploading on her official Instagram profile, she can be seen posing in a light green kurta with blue dupatta and a gun in her hand, Sapna looks like the female version of Dabbang. Her picture has already garnered thousands of likes and is jampacked with compliments and appreciations from all over the country. Take a look at how Sapna Chaudhary is rocking her new avatar.

In the other pictures, Sapna Choudhary is posing with her Haryanvi singing partner and her brother Karan Mirza in Mumbai. Sapna and Karan have starred in many dance videos such as Kabootri, Bhadak, Jaat ki Bhadak, Tokk, among others.

Sapna Chaudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country. Sapna has garnered a huge fan base. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

