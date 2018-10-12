Sapna Choudhary's popular song Daud Ki Chori has garnered 22 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Crooned by Farista and Rahul Puthi, the lyrics are penned by Farista. Sapna Choudhary can be seen in a white saree with a sparkly white blouse dancing on the stage for her fans with backstage dancers.

The Heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her to-die-for curves has once again taken over the Internet. The Haryanvi diva has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram of 1.2 million. The controversy queen and a former contestant of Bigg boss 10 is making her fans go crazy over her latest videos.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds. Some of her famous songs are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Maina Haryanvi, Bandook Chalegi, Chetak, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Badli Badli LAage, Daud Ki Chori, among others.

Sapna Choudhary has a surprise for her fans as she will be seen making her acting debut in the Marathi industry this year.

