Good news for Sapna Choudhary fans! The Haryanavi sensation has finally confirmed about entering the Bigg Boss house to celebrate Diwali with Bigg Boss 12 contestants. Earlier there were speculations that Sapna Choudhary will entertain us for a day in the Bigg Boss house.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following on social media. Popularly known as Anarkali of Haryana will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side effects, she will be seen opposite Hindi soap opera industry stars Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress Anju Jadhav. Directed by Hadi Ali Abar and bankrolled under Joel Daniel.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, there is a good news for all the Sapna Choudhary fans. The Haryanvi sensation is all set enter the Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 12 house for celebrating Diwali with the contestants. Well, we all know how straightforward and strong contender she was in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss house in 2017. Ever since the news of ex-contestants entering the house has been released, there were speculations that the lady might enter the house for a day in the first week of Diwali to spend some quality time with the contestants. She captioned her video as- Yes i am coming to Bigg Boss house tonight at 9pm for diwali mela, don’t forget to tune in. Her picture has alrady garnered 100,603 likes and the comments section is pouring in with fans reaction towards the Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal singer entering the house once again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More