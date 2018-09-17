Sapna Choudhary is one of the most desired female dancers in the Haryanvi entertainment industry today. The sensational dancer has given some of the blockbuster hits which includes the famous song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal while another song Bandook Chalegi has crossed over 100 million views on Youtube. Check out the video here.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is a total stunner on stage. The enthusiastic dancer has always proved that she can do the impossible, i.e. constantly keeping her fans engrossed with her hot and energetic performance onscreen. Sapna Choudary has been one of the most influencing personalities in the Haryanvi entertainment industry today.

Talking about the latest update, it is really awesome to inform that one of her popular performance on the song ‘Bandook Chalegi‘ which has been sung by Narender Badana and Punam Goswami has garnered more than 100 million views on the social platform YouTube.

The Haryanvi dancer has made a mark with her every performance on the screen and on stage that has earned her fame not only in her homes state but across the country and even at other parts of the world today. Check out the video that has attracted more than 100 million viewers by yourself here:

