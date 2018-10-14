Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing queen who has huge fan followers on her Instagram account has awestruck the audience with her onstage and onscreen performances so far. Check out some of the most viewed hit songs of the Haryanvi dancing sensation on YouTube here.

Sapna Chaudhary has been one of the most followed and most desired Haryanvi dancing superstar who has spread her magic on her fans. The Haryanvi dancing sensation whenever performs onstage has the ability to hypnotise the audience with her elegance and style. Sapna Choudhary has been making headlines for not only for her performance but also for her good looks and recent ramp walk. Sapna’s songs like ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, ‘Bandook Chalegi’ and recently released ‘Superstar’ are some of the songs that has created a sensation on YouTube.

According to reports, Sapna on Saturday had a stage performance in Lucknow where she was seen shaking her legs to peppy numbers and mesmerising the audience with her much energetic and electrifying performance as usual. She also danced to the tunes of one of the most popular songs ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and did the Nagin Dance onstage wooing the audience. On the work front, the Sapna Choudhary has featured in Bhojpuri, Hariyanvi, Punjabi and is also going to make her debut in the Bollywood industry.

Here are some of the most viewed and famous songs of the Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary:

Song: Superstar

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

Song: Chetak

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

Song: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

Song: Laad Piya Ke

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

Song: English Medium

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

Song: Thada Bhartar

Featuring: Sapna Choudhary

