Haryanvi singing and dancing beauty Sapna Choudhary is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her curvaceous body. Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The former contestant of Bigg boss 10 is making her fans go crazy over her latest photoshoots.

Talking about the poster, Sapna Choudhary will be seen next in a Marathi song making her acting debut in the Marathi industry. The diva took to her official Instagram account to share the poster of her latest song Maar Vu Shikkha from the movie Aamdar Nivas.

Talking about her picture, she can be seen donning a pure Marathi outfit in a blue saree with a sparkly golden blouse, her makeup is subtle with pretty kohled eyes, and nude lipstick. she has complemented her Marathi avatar with gold jewellery and a nathani.

Sapna Chaudhry’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds. Some of her famous songs are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Maina Haryanvi, Bandook Chalegi, Chetak, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chori, among others.

