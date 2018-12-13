Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has emerged as the third most searched celebrity of 2018 on Google. Known for her sensational dance videos on YouTube, Sapna is a household name in Haryana. Her popular songs that continue to rake in millions of views are Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal and many more. The Internet sensation was also part of Bigg Boss season 11.

It is that time of the year again when companies release the list of top trends and newsmakers that dominated the year. With the release of Google’s top searched celebrities list of 2018, a review of the year as well as new facts and figures have come to light. While winking sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who emerged as the national crush of India, is ruling at the top spot and American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is dominating the second position, the third most searched celebrity of 2018, i.e Sapna Choudhary might come as a surprise for many.

The sole reason behind the same is the fact that while Sapna is a well-known face in Haryana and north India, her popularity in other parts of the country remains bleak. Speaking about her popularity in Haryana, when Sapna Choudhary hits the dance stage, she makes sure to make the on-lookers and audience dance along with her on Harvanyi chartbusters. Some of those include songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more.

It was only after her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 that she came to be seen on a wider platform and her viewership increased. Post her stint in the reality show, she did a dance number in Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa-starrer Nanu and Jaanu titled as Tere thumke Sapna Chaudhary. While the film failed to work its magic at the box office, Sapna managed to work her magic and the music video on YouTube garnered 25 million views.

In Google’s most searched celebrities list, Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan feature after Sapna Choudhary.

