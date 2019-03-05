Sapna Choudhary video: Popular singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, who sets the Internet on fire with her amazing dance moves and videos has once again taken over social media with her latest dance video on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary video: Popular singer and dancer from Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is the one who has been ruling millions and billions of hearts with her phenomenal dance moves and the sexy latka-jhatkas which set her stage shows on fire. It has been reported that in Sapna Choudhary’s stage shows there is a crowd of over 10,000 people all thanks to her massive fan base and loyal fan following. The diva has not only become the singing and dancing sensation of India but has also emerged as a social media sensation.

With her sexy and stunning photos and videos on Instagram and other social media platforms, Sapna Choudhary keeps setting the Internet on fire and her latest dance video in which she is seen dancing to her own superhit song in a sexy pink suit has driven all her fans on social media crazy! Her dance moves are to die for and the expressions which she makes set the screens on fire! In the video, she is seen dancing to the tunes of her blockbuster song Goli Chal Jayegi.

Sapna Choudhary has now featured in a number of dance number in Bollywood films as well such as Veere Ki Wedding. She also participated in the 11th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More