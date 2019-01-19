Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is a stunner and we all know it. The diva has recently set foot on the Bollywood industry with her debut film, Dosti Ke Side Effects, which will hit the screen soon. Sapna Choudhary has mesmerised her fans with sizzling energetic performances till date and it should not be a surprise for fans that the diva's song English Medium has crossed 140 million views on YouTube, watch the video here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi superstar, who has recently made her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects, has been a stunner. The diva has given splendid performances onscreen and of course who doesn’t know how she rocks onstage. The energetic dancer has made several videos in regional industries including Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri among some. According to the latest updates in leading dailies, the diva has recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film.

Sapna Choudhary’s song English Medium has crossed more than a hundred million on the video sharing platform YouTube and this has been possible because of her huge fanbase throughout the country and worldwide. sapna Choudhary’s songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi and Laad Piya Ke has been all-time favourites of the audience and these songs are being played at various parties and functions.

Check out the video song English Medium and all other hits of Sapona Choudhary here:

The Haryanvi diva has set foot on the Bollywood industry and just like her Haryanvi songs she will soon be seen rocking with her acting skills on the silver screen with her debut film, Dosti Ke Side Effects, which is set to hit the screen soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More