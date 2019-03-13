Bollywood debutante and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has got many feathers added to her cap. The Haryanvi dancer has been giving electrifying performances onstage, which has always mesmerised the audiences. The actress latest Instagram video on the Punjabi song Nai Jaana has created a buzz among her fans and has now gone viral. Check out the video here.

Moreover, Sapna Choudhary has featured in several regional videos which have garnered millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Her Haryanvi songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi and Laad Piya Ke are some of the most popular songs till date and one must not miss watching the same.

Check out other popular videos of the Haryanvi sensation:

