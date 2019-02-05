Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary's performance can't be ignored in the entertainment industry. The Bigg Boss Contestant has made a mark with her super energetic performances so far on various platforms. The dancer has made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Check out the song Bandook Chalegi of Sapna Choudhury which has crossed 140 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi desi queen is one of the most popular dancers in the entertainment industry today. The dancer-turned-actress has made a mark with her electrifying dance moves for which she now has a huge fan base. Sapna Choudhary has recently set her foot in Bollywood making her debut in the movie Dosti Ke Side Effects where she plays one of the protagonists. According to the video sharing platform YouTube, Sapna Choudary’s popular song Bandook Chalegi has crossed more than 140 million views. The song is a foot tapping number which is often being played at functions, stage performances and parties.

The sensational dancer recently posted a photo on her official Instagram handle with her fan followers in Bhopal. Sapna, who has been doing several stage performances also revealed that it was her first live performance in Bhopal.

It is known to all that the actress has stolen million hearts with her dance moves. Sapna is also very active on social media and is known to keep her fans engaged with her sizzling posts on Instagram. The actress has featured in several regional videos including, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi. She has created a brand of her own in the entertainment industry.

