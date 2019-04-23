Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has made a mark with her energetic on-stage performances is known to be one of the most followed Haryanvi celebrities in India. The diva's Haryanvi song Bandook Chalegi has crossed over 160 million views on YouTube and fans can't keep calm. Watch Sapna Choudhary's most popular video songs here.

Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects actor Sapna Choudhary has been known for her sensational dance moves onstage. The Haryanvi dancing star has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her versatility in which she has shown onscreen through various fields.

Meanwhile, the Haryanvi dancer is nowadays seen getting involved in politics. Recently, there was news of Sapna Choudhary having joined the BJP which she later denied and yesterday, the diva was seen campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

Watch Sapna Choudhary’s most popular video song Bandook Chalegi here:

Watch more video songs of the Haryanvi dancer here:

