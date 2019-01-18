Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has been a devoted performer who is known to set fire onstage with her electrifying performances. Sapna Choudhary had made her debut in Bollywood and it must not be a surprise for fans that the diva's Haryanvi super hit song Bandook Chalegi has crossed more than 100 million views on Youtube. Watch the video here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi superstar had recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects along with her entire team. Sapna Choudhary, who is known to be a very energetic and enthusiastic dancer has made headlines for her outstanding performances till date and still continuing. The dancer-turned-actress has made her debut in the Bollywood industry with her upcoming film as mentioned above. According to the video sharing platform, YouTube, the popular Haryanvi song of the star has crossed more than 100 million views on it.

Sapna Choudhary has played a significant role in making Haryanvi songs super hit among the youth across the country. The diva’s dance performances on stage are known to be electrifying and it’s awesome to watch her set fire onstage with her performances. The actress’s songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Laad Piya Ke, and Bandook Chalegi has been some of the most popular till date. The diva has been sharing stages with many other popular artists and recently she was also seen performing with the Daler Mehendi.

Check out the song Bandook Chalegi, which has captivated 100 million viewers.

