Sapna Choudhary, the most famous Haryanvi dancer has mesmerised her fans with her electrifying dance moves onstage. The dancer-turned-actress has featured in various regional video songs. Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed more than 300 million views on YouTube, Check out the video here.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has recently turned actress for the film Dosti Ke Side Effects which marks her Bollywood debut in the industry. The diva, who has massive fan followers on Instagram and all other social media platforms is known to be very active in using the platforms. Sapna Choudhary had featured in one of the most popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which is played at various parties, functions and events across the world. The song has recently crossed 341 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary is known for her super energetic dance performances and has also set foot in the film industry lately. The dancer is popular worldwide and her songs are as enthusiastic as Sapna Choudhary herself. The diva has recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she is seen shaking her leg with the famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi. On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to showcase her acting skills in her upcoming film ‘Dosti Ke Side Effects’. The trailer of the film was officially launched on Monday, January 14, 2019 along with the entire cast of the film. The film has been directed by Hadi Ali Abar and stars Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav in the lead roles.

Check out the video song here:

