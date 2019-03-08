Sapna Choudhury has been a stunner and no one can doubt it. The Haryanvi dancer had recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects which has got rave reviews from audiences. Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Laad Piya Ke has crossed 100 million views on YouTube and fans must not miss watching the video song here.

Haryanvi dancing sensation and Bollywood debutante Sapna Choudhary has been giving super energetic performances onstage and onscreen. The dancer recently made her entry into Bollywood and one can’t doubt the diva’s talent. The actress featured in the film Dosti Ke Side Effects where she played the role of a protagonist. The movie has earned positive rave reviews from Sapna Choudhary’s fan followers. According to the latest updates, Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Laad Piya Ke has crossed 100 million views on YouTube where the diva is seen playing a housewife.

Sapna Choudhary has featured in several videos in the regional industries and is one of the most popular celebrities who is known worldwide. Apart from dance and acting, Sapna Choudhary has also displayed her talent in the ramp for a well-known designer lately. The actress was a contestant in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss hosted by one and only superstar Salman Khan. Soon after her stint in the show Sapna Choudhary became a household name. If you are a fan of Sapna Choudhary, that you must not miss watching the video song here.

Check out the video song Laad Piya Ke here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More