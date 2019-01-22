Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi sensation who keeps her fans engaged with her performances on a daily basis through her social media handle is known to be a stunner and has recently made her debut in Bollywood with Dosti Ke Side Effects. The actress'song Laad Piya Ke has crossed 170 million views on YouTube and one should not miss watching the video. Check out here.

Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary has mesmerised the audience with her outings till date. The Haryanvi star has featured in several regional video songs including Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Punjabi and among some. According to the latest youtube analytics, the recently turned actress’s Haryanvi song Laad Piya Ke has crossed 170 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The dancer who has set her foot into the Bollywood industry recently is known to be very active on social media. The actress will be seen in the latest upcoming Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Meanwhile, the actress who has a huge fanbase has starred in Bigg Boss 11 after which she became a popular face in every household. Apart from this, the actress keeps on giving updates to all her fans regarding her personal and professional life through Instagram. From rocking the stage with her super energetic performances and doing ramp walks for designers, the star is known to be versatile. There are several video songs of the Haryanvi superstar and a few among them have been given below.

Check out the most popular video songs of Sapna Choudhary here.

