Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has been mesmerising the audiences with her onstage performances has been in talks for a political stint lately. The Haryanvi dancer has featured in several regional videos and as per latest reports, Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Laad Piya Ke crosses 120 million views on YouTube. Check out the video here.

Haryanvi dancing sensation, Sapna Choudhary has been in the limelight for her onstage performances and is one of the most popular dancers in the entertainment industry today. The dancer had recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects, where she played a protagonist.

The audiences have loved her and the actress is now in talks for a political stint. Sapna Choudhary has worked in several regional industries such as in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi. According to the latest reports, her Haryanvi song Laad Piya Ke has crossed 120 million views on YouTube.

Check out the video song here:

Apart from the song Laad Piya Ke, Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is also set to enter the 400 million views club soon. The song is an all-time favourite of the diva’s fans which has given brought her into the limelight. Check out the video of Sapna Choudhary’s superhit song, here:

Moreover, Sapna Choudhary is known to be very active in using social media. The actress has always kept her fan followers engaged by posting stunning photos and videos related to her daily lifestyle and work. The diva has featured in a song Badli Badli Lage, made under the banner of Sonotek Company, which has also garnered millions of views on YouTube. Here’s the video:

From dancing, acting to walking on the ramp, Sapna Choudhary had donned the characters of all and has stunned the audiences with her skills. Sapna Choudhary became a household name after her stint on India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by one and only Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More