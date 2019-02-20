Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has earned fame after her stint in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss, has made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects recently. According to reports, the diva's Haryanvi song Mera Chand has crossed 190 million views on YouTube. Check out the video song here.

Apart from that, the diva has featured in several regional videos such as the Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri. Her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is one of the most popular songs in the Haryanvi music industry. The actress had become a known face after her stint in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss. Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in the Bollywood industry recently with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects where she plays the role of a protagonist. Check out the video song here.

Check out the song Mera Chand here:

Some more video songs of Sapna Choudhary which have garnered millions of views:

