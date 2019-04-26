Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 410 million views on YouTube and fans can't keep calm. Watch the video song of Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has recently been in news for her involvement with political parties is known to be one of the most successful regional celebrities in the entertainment industry. According to the latest news, Sapna Choudhary’s evergreen song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has taken the internet by storm as the Haryanvi video song on YouTube has garnered more than 400 million views on the platform.

Apart from her popular songs, the diva, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Dosti Ke Side Effects is also known for her unique dance style. Sapna Choudhary sets the fire on stage whenever the diva performs and in all her videos, it is seen that the audience showers money on her as a reward to her energetic performances.

Moreover, Sapna Choudhary has starred in several regional entertainment industries including Bhojpuri, the diva had earlier performed in a special song of the Bhojpuri film “Bairi Kangana 2”. Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary was also seen joining in a campaign on behalf of BJP’s Manoj Tiwari for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Here’s the Sapna Choudhary Haryanvi video song that has taken the internet by storm:

Check out more video songs of the diva, Sapna Choudhary here:

