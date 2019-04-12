Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has recently made her debut in a Bollywood film has featured in the popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, which is one of the favourites among the youth. Recently, Sunny Leone was seen going crazy performing on the same song on TikTok. Watch the video here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation has been making headlines for various reasons lately and this time it’s her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal that has grabbed the attention of Bollywood’s heroine Sunny Leone. According to reports in leading websites, Sunny Leone was seen performing on Sapna Choudhary’s popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal on Tik Tok. Sunny’s moves on the song were very peculiar and interestingly she is seen rolling on the floor with the infamous naagin steps as well.

Most of the Haryanvi songs of dancing queen Sapna Choudhary is popular across the country and the youth just can’t stop themselves from tapping their feet in parties and functions. Sapna Choudhary has recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side effects while Sunny Leone will soon be seen in a Tamil film titled ‘ Veeramadevi’, which will also mark her debut in the South industry.

Watch the video in which Sunny Leone is seen going crazy performing on the song on TikTok:

Watch more videos of Sapna Choudhary and Suny Leone here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More