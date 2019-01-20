Sapna Choudhary is a stunner and one can't deny that the recently turned actress is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry today. Sapna Choudhary will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Check out the latest performance on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal of Sapna Chodhary's onstage by Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh and Khushboo Grewal.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is undeniably a superstar that has a huge fanbase. The diva has set her foot in the Bollywood industry with her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Sapna Choudhary is known to be an active social media person, who keeps her fans engaged not only with her sizzling performances onstage but also through her latest posts through her Instagram account. The diva has just shared a video from a stage show where singers Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh and Khushboo Grewal is seen performing the popular song of Sapna Choudhary, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram account to post the video along with a caption which read, “That is simply awesome. Thank you Manmeet Ji, Harmeet Ji and Khushboo Grewal for giving a new feel to my song #teriAankhaKaKajal. Just loved it☺️”. The dancer-turned-actress has been a stunner who has worked in many regional industries like Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi including the latest on the list Bollywood.

Check out the video song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal here:

