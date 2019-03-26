Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation has created a buzz in the political space ahead of the upcoming Elections. There are talks about the Bollywood actress cum dancer of making a debut in politics, however, no confirmation has been reported yet. Sapna Choudhary is known for her unique dance style and is one of the most popular celebrities in the regional industries. The actress' Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is very famous and is soon going to cross 400 million views on YouTube. Check out the video here.

The diva’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal had been creating a buzz among audience since its launch. The song has garnered more than 300 million views and is now on the verge of crossing 400 views on the video-sharing platform YouTube. Sapna Choudhary became a household name after her stint in India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss hosted by one and only Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, the Haryanvi dancer has been a stunner and one cannot deny that Sapna Choudhary is an all-rounder. From dancing to walking in the ramp, Sapna Choudhary has mastered all.

Apart from the song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, there are several other popular tracks of Sapna Choudhary that has crossed millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms. The actress has featured in regional videos such as in Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi. The diva is known to give eye-captivating performances onstage, which makes even the aged ones tap their foot.

Check out more videos of the Sapna Choudhary that have garnered positive reviews:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXCsclZlb0o’

