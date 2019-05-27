Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancer who has been in news for her performances has once again caught the attention of the paparazzi for her stint in a Haryanvi song. The recently turned-actress is seen dancing to the tunes of the Haryanvi song Tikhe Bol. Watch Sapna Choudhary's sexy dance moves in the video given in this article.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi sensation, who has been in the limelight ever since her stint in India’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss season 11 hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is seen grooving to one of the Haryanvi songs. The dancer-turned-actress is seen shaking her legs on the Haryanvi song Tikhe Bol. The actress is known for her unique dance style and her super energetic performances onstage.

The Dosti Ke Side Effects actress was also seen in a video with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal which went viral on the internet. The video has already garnered millions of views. Sapna Choudhary is known for her versatility, from singing to dancing to acting in films and walking the ramp, the actress has done it all.

The desi queen is also known to have a huge fanbase. Recently, in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the actress was also seen being involved in political rallies. There were rumours about Sapna joining politics on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, that was not true.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App