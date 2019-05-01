Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation has been surprising her fans with her multi-talented stints in the entertainment industry so far. Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Tu Cheej Lajawaab, which is very popular in and across the country has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Check out the video Tu Cheej Lajawaab here.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most followed celebrities in India who has made a mark with her versatility. The Haryanvi dancing sensation always creates a buzz among her fans with her expressive dance performances onscreen and onstage. The singer-turned-dancer-turned-actor has been surprising her fans with her multi-talented stints in the entertainment industry. According to the latest reports, Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Tu Cheej Lajawaab, which is very popular among youth across the country has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The dancer, became household fame after her stint India’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The diva after her stint in the show acquired a huge fan base on her social media handles including Instagram.

Check out the video Tu Cheej Lajawaab by clicking on this link: Sapna Choudhary dance video

Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in Bollywood with Dosti Ke Side Effects, which did not do very well at the box office, however, she won the hearts of million fans across the globe.

