Sapna Choudhary, the sensational Haryanvi dancer who has recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects, has been one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry even before her featuring in films. The actress has a huge fanbase and is known to be very active in using social media. According to reports, the actress’s song Tu Cheej Lajawab has recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube, which is a must-watch video if one has n0t yet given a glance at it.

Moreover, Sapna Choudhary is a superstar who keeps her fans engaged with her sizzling performances and also shares moments of her life with them through the social media platform. The actress yesterday shared a video of her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal being performed onstage by singers Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh and Khushboo Grewal, which will surely make you shake your legs. Apart from this, the actress keeps on giving her fans all updates regarding her personal and professional life.

Check out the videos here:

