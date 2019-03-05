Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation who has now entered the B'Town has always mesmerised her fans with her super energetic performances on both onscreen and offscreen. The actress' Haryanvi video song, Bandook Chalegi on the video sharing platform YouTube has crossed a whopping 150 million views. Check out the video here.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is one who can’t be ignored when she is performing onstage. The diva is known to keep her fans engaged with her super energetic dance moves and her killer expressions. Sapna Choudhary has recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects where she played a protagonist. According to the latest updates, the diva’s Haryanvi song Bandook Chalegi, which is often played at functions, parties and is one of the favourites of the new generation has crossed a whopping 150 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube.

The diva has starred in various regional videos such as in Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri. Sapna Choudhary has been very active in using her social media and always keeps her fans engaged with her latest updates on her personal and professional life. check out the video songs that has garnered so much positivity and also the other video songs for which Sapna Choudhary is most popular.

