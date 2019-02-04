Sapna Choudhary has been surprising her fans with her activities for a while now and undeniably, the sensational Haryanvi dancing queen's debut in Bollywood is one of the biggest for her fans. The debutante's Haryanvi song Daud Ki Chori has created a buzz among the audience after its crossed 35 million views on YouTube. Watch the song here.

Sensational dancer cum singer cum actress Sapna Choudhary has been a celebrity who makes sure that her fans aren’t bored with her performances. From giving hit Haryanvi numbers like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi and Laad Piya Ke to rocking the stage with her performances, Sapna Choudhary is known to be a rockstar. The Haryanvi dancer has made her debut with the latest film Dosti Ke side Effects in Bollywood where she plays the role of a protagonist.

According to reports, the new actress’ song Daud Ki Chori in which Sapna is seen performing on stage in a saree has taken the internet by storm. The song has gone viral on the social media platform since the day it was published on the video sharing platform.

In the video, the internet sensation Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a white saree in which she looks ravishing. The actress is known for her super energetic dance performances and for her huge fanbase. The actress is very active on social media and keeps her fans engaged with various posts. Be it her sizzling videos or chilling out with friends, the Haryanvi dancer is a stunner. The video song Daud Ki Chori has crossed 35 milliom views on YouTube and still continues.

