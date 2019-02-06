Desi queen Sapna Choudhary has become an internet sensation and is one of the best dancers in the entertainment industry today. The dancer-turned-actress has recently shared a photo on her official Instagram handle which will drive away your mid-week blues. Check out Sapna Choudhary's post on social media and her popular songs here.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, who has recently set her foot into the Bollywood industry is one of the most desired dancers in the entertainment industry today. The dancer-turned-actress has given super electrifying performances onscreen which have gained her a huge fanbase on the social media platform. According to reports, the sensational performer has recently shared a photograph of hers on her official Instagram handle where she is just dazzling ion beauty. The actress has featured in several regional video songs including ion Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri.

Most of the songs featuring Sapna Choudhary has garnered huge response on the video sharing platform YouTube and has garnered millions of views among which Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Laad Piya Ke, Bandook Chalegi, Daud Ki Chhori are some of them. These songs are very popular among the youth and are often played in parties and functions. The dancer has made her debut in film Dosti Ke Side Effects where she plays a protagonist marking her Bollywood debut.

The actress has stolen million hearts with her performances and yet again she is going to rock on the screen with her latest Bollywood film.

Check out the latest Instagram photo and popular songs of the desi queen Sapna Choudhury

